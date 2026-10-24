Taiwan counts 1 dead and 527 injured after Typhoon Champi sweeps past

YILAN: Typhoon Champi swept past Taiwan on Saturday (Oct 24), killing 1 person and injuring more than 500, downing trees and severing power, as it continued to weaken and head north towards the Chinese coast though it was not expected to make landfall there.

At one point a super typhoon and one of the strongest storms in the Pacific this year, Champi is weakening though still packing gusts of around 126 kilometres per hour (kmh) near its centre, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA).