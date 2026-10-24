Taiwan counts 1 dead and 527 injured after Typhoon Champi sweeps past

The storm was about 150km east of Taiwan, having glanced off the island's northeastern coast in Yilan County early on Saturday, the CWA said.

The centre of the storm turned south around midnight, hugging the Yilan coastline before making a rare loop offshore and moving northward away, triggering gusts of about 227kmh in some coastal areas, knocking down power lines and sending roof tiles flying.

'MOST TERRIFYING AROUND MIDNIGHT'

"It was most terrifying around midnight," said a retired teacher surnamed Lin as he inspected downed banana trees in his garden in Yilan. "It was a sleepless night. I haven't seen anything like this in many years."

The storm's forecast track shows it turning north, tracking up the Chinese coast and eventually moving into southern Japan.

Taiwan's fire department said the death toll remained at one, a man swept away by waves from the island of Liuqiu, with 527 injuries during the heavy wind and torrential rain.

Taipower said at one point more than 288,000 homes had lost electricity, though most had been reconnected.

The transport ministry said 242 flights were cancelled, an improvement from Friday, when the number was almost 1,000.

In the capital Taipei, there were downed trees and on-off squally rain showers.