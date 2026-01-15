Taiwan says more US arms sales are in the pipeline

TAIPEI: More United States arms sales to Taiwan are in the pipeline with four deals yet to be notified to Congress, a senior Taiwanese defence official said on Thursday (Jan 15), following the announcement of an US$11 billion package last month, the largest ever for the island.

The US is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, held war games around the island in late December after the latest deal was announced.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei following a weekly Cabinet meeting, Vice Defence Minister Hsu Szu-chien said that four additional packages for Taiwan had yet to be formally notified to the US Congress, the usual process for approval of such sales.

"Don't ask me what four these are, I cannot say, but there are still four cases yet to be notified to Congress," Hsu said, adding he could not say more for legal reasons.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside Washington business hours.