At least five dead after suspected gas blast at Taiwan mall

TAIPEI: A suspected gas explosion at a department store in the central Taiwanese city of Taichung killed at least five people and injured seven others on Thursday (Feb 13), the fire department said.
The blast occurred in the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store, where construction was taking place, the department said in a statement.
The area was closed at the time due to the building work, it added.
Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be large pieces of metal, cladding and debris scattered over the footpath outside the department store and nearby streets.
At least two people can be seen lying on the ground and another apparently receiving treatment from rescuers.
Another video showed extensive damage inside the department store.
Liao Yu-fu, 26, told AFP he was woken from a nap by the sound of the explosion and thought it was a "plane hitting a house".
"There was a vibration and even my bed was shaking," said Liao, who can see the department store from his home.
"The sound lasted for a long time and I was scared."
A woman, who had been on the sixth floor of the store at the time, said there was a "very loud vibration" and then debris began falling.
"At first, we thought it's an earthquake," the woman told local broadcaster TVBS.
"When I walked down the stairs, there was broken glass on every floor at the elevator entrance. Every floor is affected."
Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen told reporters she had been working in the city government building next to Shin Kong Mitsukoshi when she felt a "vibration" at around 11.30am.
"The explosion is very serious and the rescue is ongoing," Lu said.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, writing on his Facebook page, called for a speedy investigation into the cause of the blast.
The fire department dispatched 56 vehicles, 136 people, a dog and a drone to carry out search and rescue efforts, the National Fire Agency said.
It is not yet known what caused the blast.
"The cause is subject to follow-up investigation and we call on the public to avoid going to the vicinity of the disaster site," the National Fire Agency said.
Lu said the explosion had affected a wide area and at least one passer-by was among the victims.
"There are many office buildings and homes in this area and we ask everyone to cooperate with the restrictions for your safety," Lu said.