At least five dead after suspected gas blast at Taiwan mall

TAIPEI: A suspected gas explosion at a department store in the central Taiwanese city of Taichung killed at least five people and injured seven others on Thursday (Feb 13), the fire department said.

The blast occurred in the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store, where construction was taking place, the department said in a statement.

The area was closed at the time due to the building work, it added.

Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be large pieces of metal, cladding and debris scattered over the footpath outside the department store and nearby streets.

At least two people can be seen lying on the ground and another apparently receiving treatment from rescuers.

Another video showed extensive damage inside the department store.