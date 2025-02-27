Taiwan details surge in Chinese military activity, did not detect live fire

TAIPEI: Taiwan's defence ministry on Thursday (Feb 27) reported a surge in Chinese military activity the previous day, but officials said they did not detect any live-fire exercises in a drill zone off the island's southwestern coast.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, said on Wednesday the Chinese military had set up a zone for "shooting" drills in the southwestern part of the Taiwan Strait, off the major population centres of Kaohsiung and Pingtung.

Taiwan's government condemned the move as dangerous, provocative and a threat to commercial flights and shipping, adding no prior notice was given. China has yet to comment.

In its daily morning update of Chinese military activities in the prior 24 hours, Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 45 Chinese military aircraft and 14 navy ships operating around the island, including seven ships in the Chinese-declared drill zone, 74km off Taiwan.

In an accompanying map, the ministry showed the location of the drill zone which it said was 130km long and 37km wide, though well outside of Taiwanese territorial waters.

NO LIVE FIRE

Two senior Taiwanese officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said Taiwan did not detect any live-fire shooting in China's "drill zone" and there was no further escalation of military tensions.

They said the Chinese move was very similar to China's other recent military activity in the region, such as in the South China Sea and that off Australia's coast, during which China's navy did not give adequate notice about their exercises.

"This is extremely rare and exceeds general expectations," one of the officials said, referring to the Chinese military's move of running exercises without prior warning.

"Allies are exchanging ideas," the official said. "The democratic camp must do some risk management for our defence."