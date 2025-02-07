Taiwan says detects six Chinese balloons near island

However, US President Donald Trump's transactional style of diplomacy has raised concerns about his willingness to defend the island.

Trump rattled nerves during his election campaign by suggesting Taiwan should pay the United States for protection and accusing the island of stealing the US chip industry.

While Taipei has increased spending on its military in recent years, the island of 23 million people still relies heavily on US arms sales as a deterrence against Beijing.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has sought to get on side with the US administration and show the island's commitment to investing more in its own defence.

But his government's plan to increase defence spending to a record NT$647 billion (US$19.7 billion) in 2025 appears to have been scuttled.

The opposition-controlled parliament last month approved deep cuts to the national budget, including defence.

While Taiwan has a homegrown defence industry and has been upgrading its equipment, it relies heavily on US arms sales to bolster its security capabilities.