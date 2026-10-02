Taiwan confronts surge in drug-driving as new narcotics rapidly emerge

TAIPEI/KAOHSIUNG: Taiwan is known for having some of Asia's toughest drunk-driving laws, but authorities are now confronting another threat on its roads: Drug-driving.

At a late-night police checkpoint in Taipei, officers have only a few seconds to decide which vehicles require a closer look.

“We will pay attention to vehicles as they approach and after they spot our checkpoint, whether they brake suddenly, swerve or possibly make an abrupt stop by the roadside,” police sergeant Chen Kuan-ting told CNA.

Officers also check whether drivers appear unfocused or mentally sluggish.

When drug use is suspected, they can screen motorists on the spot using a saliva test. The test can detect substances including etomidate, an emerging drug commonly consumed through electronic cigarettes.