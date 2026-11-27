WHO WILL BE TAIPEI’S NEXT MAYOR?

Among the most closely-watched contests is the race for Taipei mayor, a position often viewed as a stepping stone to higher office.

Taiwan’s capital has long been considered a KMT stronghold and the incumbent mayor Chiang Wan-an once appeared comfortably ahead in opinion polls.

But since September, his DPP challenger, Puma Shen, has narrowed the gap through his "Ocean Current" campaign, a slogan that plays on his Chinese name.

An academic-turned-politician, Shen has appealed to voters beyond the party's traditional base, focusing on issues like urban livability, expanding tree canopy coverage and improving social welfare.

Chiang has defended his record, pointing to family-friendly policies he has introduced, such as enhanced subsidies for couples planning to have children and the expansion of temporary childcare services.

He has also highlighted major projects completed during his tenure, including the opening of the long-delayed Taipei Dome and efforts to attract investment such as Nvidia's planned Taiwan headquarters.

If Shen wins Saturday's election, it will be a major victory for the DPP, which has not controlled Taipei since 1998.

Sanho Chung, an assistant professor of political science at National Cheng Kung University, said that even a narrow defeat for Shen would still be a setback for Chiang and the KMT.

Analysts say the “Ocean Current” effect has spread to other KMT strongholds, including New Taipei and Keelung.

They attribute Shen's rise in part to an unconventional campaign style that blends humour, social media and creative grassroots outreach to engage voters, particularly younger people. His focus on practical local issues, rather than traditional ideological divides, has also helped broaden his appeal. The momentum behind Shen's campaign has boosted morale within the DPP and raised hopes that the party could make inroads in other traditionally KMT-held cities.

“For 2026, with the growing campaign momentum of the so-called ‘Ocean Current’, the DPP party is expected to win more seats,” said Arthur Wang, secretary general of policy research firm Asia-Pacific Elite Interchange Association.

Wang Zhin-sheng, secretary general of think tank Cross-Strait Policy Association, noted that the KMT has governed New Taipei, Taiwan's most populous city, for 16 years. But this time, polls indicate a tight race between DPP candidate Su Chiao-hui and KMT candidate Lee Shu-chuan.

Conversely, the KMT is looking to make inroads in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, traditionally a DPP stronghold, with its candidate Ko Chih-en.