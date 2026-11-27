Taipei mayoral race in spotlight as Taiwan votes in local elections
Nearly 20 million voters are eligible to elect 11,051 officials at various levels of government, including city mayors and county magistrates.
TAIPEI: Taiwan is set to hold local elections on Saturday (Nov 28) in a closely watched contest seen as a key test of support for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the opposition Kuomintang (KMT).
Nearly 20 million voters are eligible to elect 11,051 officials at various levels of government.
This includes city mayors, county magistrates, city and county councillors, as well as lower-level officials such as borough chiefs.
The KMT currently governs 14 of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties, while the DPP controls five.
Some analysts expect the DPP to improve on its performance four years ago, with campaigning largely focused on bread-and-butter issues such as transport and quality-of-life concerns rather than cross-strait relations with China.
Public dissatisfaction over local governance and a range of domestic issues contributed to the party's poor showing in 2022, when it won just five seats.
WHO WILL BE TAIPEI’S NEXT MAYOR?
Among the most closely-watched contests is the race for Taipei mayor, a position often viewed as a stepping stone to higher office.
Taiwan’s capital has long been considered a KMT stronghold and the incumbent mayor Chiang Wan-an once appeared comfortably ahead in opinion polls.
But since September, his DPP challenger, Puma Shen, has narrowed the gap through his "Ocean Current" campaign, a slogan that plays on his Chinese name.
An academic-turned-politician, Shen has appealed to voters beyond the party's traditional base, focusing on issues like urban livability, expanding tree canopy coverage and improving social welfare.
Chiang has defended his record, pointing to family-friendly policies he has introduced, such as enhanced subsidies for couples planning to have children and the expansion of temporary childcare services.
He has also highlighted major projects completed during his tenure, including the opening of the long-delayed Taipei Dome and efforts to attract investment such as Nvidia's planned Taiwan headquarters.
If Shen wins Saturday's election, it will be a major victory for the DPP, which has not controlled Taipei since 1998.
Sanho Chung, an assistant professor of political science at National Cheng Kung University, said that even a narrow defeat for Shen would still be a setback for Chiang and the KMT.
Analysts say the “Ocean Current” effect has spread to other KMT strongholds, including New Taipei and Keelung.
They attribute Shen's rise in part to an unconventional campaign style that blends humour, social media and creative grassroots outreach to engage voters, particularly younger people.
His focus on practical local issues, rather than traditional ideological divides, has also helped broaden his appeal.
The momentum behind Shen's campaign has boosted morale within the DPP and raised hopes that the party could make inroads in other traditionally KMT-held cities.
“For 2026, with the growing campaign momentum of the so-called ‘Ocean Current’, the DPP party is expected to win more seats,” said Arthur Wang, secretary general of policy research firm Asia-Pacific Elite Interchange Association.
Wang Zhin-sheng, secretary general of think tank Cross-Strait Policy Association, noted that the KMT has governed New Taipei, Taiwan's most populous city, for 16 years. But this time, polls indicate a tight race between DPP candidate Su Chiao-hui and KMT candidate Lee Shu-chuan.
Conversely, the KMT is looking to make inroads in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, traditionally a DPP stronghold, with its candidate Ko Chih-en.
WHAT THIS MEANS FOR 2028 ELECTION
The results could offer an early indication of how Taiwan's political parties are shaping up ahead of the 2028 presidential election.
This is KMT chairwoman Cheng Li-wun’s first major electoral test and some observers say pressure is on her shoulders.
"If the KMT falls below 10 seats, that would be a major defeat. And Cheng Li-wun would find it very difficult to remain party chairwoman," said Chu Chao-hsiang, a political science professor at the National Taiwan Normal University.
But observers also noted that local elections and presidential races are often fought on different issues, meaning Saturday's results may not necessarily predict the outcome of the next national election.
"Even if the DPP wins this election, it doesn't mean it will necessarily win again in 2028. That would be oversimplifying things," said Chu.
Results are expected on Saturday night. Voters will also decide on a referendum on nuclear power, an issue that has regained prominence amid debate over energy security after Taiwan shut down its last operating reactor in 2025.