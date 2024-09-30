Taiwan ex-air force instructor jailed 17 years for China spying

TAIPEI: Taiwan's High Court on Monday (Sep 30) sentenced a former air force officer and instructor to 17 years in prison for "aiding the enemy" over espionage activities carried out on behalf of China.

Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has ramped up military and political pressure on the democratic island in recent years.

The two sides split in 1949 after a civil war and have been spying on each other since.

Lou Wen-ching, a former instructor at the Air Force Flight Training Command with the rank of lieutenant colonel, was convicted of violating the Criminal Code of the Armed Forces for "rendering aid to an enemy's spy" and delivering "military secrets" to an enemy, the court said.

"He was introduced by a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) spy surnamed Liu (a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel) to meet with CCP officials abroad," it said in a statement.

He "assisted Liu in engaging in espionage activities by providing internal documents of the Air Force (some of which were categorised as confidential) for rewards".