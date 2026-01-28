Taiwan shows off F-16 jets rapid response amid tensions with China

CHIAYI, Taiwan: Taiwan's air force showcased its ability to rapidly replenish and get back in the air its most advanced F-16 fighter jets in a readiness drill on Wednesday (Jan 28), designed to demonstrate combat-oriented training.

Taiwan's air force scrambles on an almost daily basis to monitor and warn off Chinese aircraft which routinely fly around the island. Taipei views the incursions as part of an ongoing harassment campaign to test and tire out the much smaller Taiwanese forces and exert political pressure.

President Lai Ching-te's administration, as part of a defence modernisation programme, has pushed for more combat-realistic training that relies less on set-piece performances and more on simulating actual combat.

At the Chiayi air base in southern Taiwan, personnel loaded up US-made AIM-9M Sidewinder and AIM-120 AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles onto a Lockheed Martin F-16V fighter jet to get the aircraft quickly back in the air.

"This ensures that, in the shortest possible time, the aircraft can complete ammunition resupply and refuelling and quickly go out on the attack," weapons loading officer Wu Bo-jhih told reporters.