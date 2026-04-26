Logo
Logo

East Asia

Taiwan foreign minister arrives in Eswatini after president's trip blocked
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

Taiwan foreign minister arrives in Eswatini after president's trip blocked

Taiwan's government has accused China of pressuring three African states to ‌block overflight permission for President Lai Ching-te.

Taiwan foreign minister arrives in Eswatini after president's trip blocked

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-Lung takes questions from the members of the media in Taipei on Nov 20, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

26 Apr 2026 09:44AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2026 09:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung arrived in Eswatini saying Taipei would not be held back by "authoritarian forces", ​after the government accused China of pressuring three African states to ‌block overflight permission for President Lai Ching-te.

Taiwan last week said the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar unilaterally revoked flight permits for its presidential aircraft to cross airspace they manage on a ​planned trip to Eswatini, one of Taiwan's 12 diplomatic allies.

It marked ​the first time a Taiwan president cancelled an entire foreign trip ⁠due to denial of airspace access, representing what appeared to be a ​new Chinese strategy to curb the island’s international engagement.

Late on Saturday (Apr 26), Lin posted a picture ​on Facebook of himself getting off a private jet upon arrival in the small southern African kingdom, formerly known as Swaziland.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"In that moment, I felt the deep friendship between Taiwan ​and Eswatini that transcends distance, and I became even more convinced that Taiwan ​will not be held back by authoritarian forces," he wrote.

Related:

Lai, in a video message on ‌Sunday ⁠to King Mswati III for the 40th anniversary of his accession, said the Republic of China, Taiwan's formal name, is a "sovereign country" and belongs to the world.

"Our 23 million people have the right to engage with the international community. ​The greater the ​external pressure we ⁠face, the more courage and resolve we have," he said in English.

China denied pressuring the three countries but praised them for ​blocking flight permission.

Lin did not offer details on his ​trip, saying ⁠only that his delegation "overcame all obstacles" to get to Eswatini in his capacity as Lai's special envoy.

China says democratically governed Taiwan is one of its provinces, with no right ⁠to ​the trappings of a state.

Taiwan's government rejects ​Beijing's sovereignty claims.

The United States last week criticised China's actions, while the European Union, Britain, France and Germany ​also expressed concern.

Source: Reuters/ht

Related Topics

Taiwan China-Taiwan
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement