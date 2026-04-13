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Taiwan government should lead engagement with China on new measures, senior official says
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East Asia

Taiwan government should lead engagement with China on new measures, senior official says

Taiwan government should lead engagement with China on new measures, senior official says

A man uses his smartphone as a giant screen broadcasts news showing Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands with Cheng Li-wun, chairperson of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Apr 10, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

13 Apr 2026 11:31AM
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TAIPEI: Taiwan's government should lead engagement with China on a series of new steps Beijing has proposed loosening controls on trade and tourism, rather than relying on private party-to-party contacts, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Monday (Apr 13). 

China on Sunday unveiled 10 new incentive measures for Taiwan, including easing tourist curbs, allowing in "healthy" television dramas and facilitating food sales, following a visit by the island's opposition leader.

But China refuses to speak with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's administration, saying he is a "separatist", and has rebuffed multiple offers of talks.

Tsai Ming-yen, head of Taiwan's National Security Bureau, said the primary approach should still be Chinese engagement with the island's government.

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"Only then can the government conduct proper assessments and planning and drive relevant exchanges - rather than conducting private dealings through inter-party exchanges," he told reporters at parliament.

"Having the government take charge of the relevant planning can therefore also better help avoid unnecessary risks and long-term consequences."

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tsai said such "goodwill measures" from China were historically brought up ahead of elections, concentrated on certain specific counties and cities, or specific companies, industries, or individuals.

"However, this has already become a tool the Chinese communists use to interfere in Taiwan's elections," he added. Taiwan will hold key local elections in November. Ahead of the last presidential elections in early 2024, Taiwan complained that China had used a series of trade measures to try and sway electors, including reviewing tariff concessions on products such as agriculture and fishery, machinery, auto parts and textiles.

Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's territorial claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

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Source: Reuters/ec

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