Taiwan girds for weakening Typhoon Krathon, shuts down for second day

KAOHSIUNG: Taiwan on Thursday (Oct 3) girded itself for the arrival of a weakening Typhoon Krathon which has killed two people so far, as the island shut down for a second day with hundreds of flights grounded and financial markets closed.

Krathon is forecast to make landfall around midday at the major southwestern port city of Kaohsiung, as a much weaker category 2 typhoon, though the government is still warning of torrential rain and storm surges along the coast.

Shortly after dawn, residents in Kaohsiung, a city of some 2.7 million people, received text message warnings telling them to seek shelter from gusts of more than 160kmh.

"It's so windy now that I do not dare to go out and inspect my neighbourhood," said Lin Tsai-wang, a resident of the downtown Sanmin district.

The fire department reported two deaths as the approaching typhoon brought torrential rains across the island, both on the mountainous and sparsely populated east coast - a man who fell while trimming a tree and another man whose vehicle was hit by a falling rock.

The typhoon is forecast to slowly work its way up Taiwan's flat western plain and weaken further into a tropical depression by late Friday before reaching the capital Taipei.