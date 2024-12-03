Taiwan's Lai arrives in Marshall Islands, as China fumes

MAJURO, Marshall Islands: Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te arrived in the Marshall Islands on Tuesday (Dec 3), after visiting the United States on the first stop of a Pacific tour that has angered Chinese leaders.

Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine extended Lai a "very warm welcome" after his arrival in the capital Majuro.

"Taiwan and the Marshall Islands share a traditional Austronesian culture as well as the values of freedom and democracy," Lai said in his response, speaking through an interpreter.

Lai spent two days in the United States, where he discussed "China's military threats" towards Taiwan during a call with former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, and met with US government officials and members of Congress.

China opposes any international recognition of Taiwan and its claim to be a sovereign state. It especially bristles at official contact between the island and Washington, Taiwan's most important security backer.

The Marshall Islands is one of three Pacific island allies that Lai will visit as part of his first overseas trip since taking office in May. The others are Tuvalu and Palau.

They are among the 12 remaining nations, including the Vatican, that recognise Taiwan's claim to statehood after others were poached by China with promises of aid and investment.