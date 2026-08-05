Taiwan launches major war games to test command flexibility

TAIPEI: Taiwan began major military drills on Wednesday (Aug 5) to test commanders' ability to fight on the fly when enemy movements defy expectations, while temporarily limiting internet access for the first time, senior Taiwan officials said.

The 10-day annual Han Kuang exercise began early in the morning after an underground command centre in Taipei issued the drill order, triggering combat-readiness moves that will include fighter jet dispersals and emergency naval deployments, two senior Taiwan officials briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Taiwan will also incorporate for the first time a so-called "backbrief" approach modelled on United States military practice, in which junior officers receiving orders restate mission details to commanders - a move aimed at improving coordination, the officials added, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The move, one of the officials said, is to "ensure commanders and subordinates are in sync on operational intent".

The drill will also focus on a key wartime concern: that China, which claims Taiwan as its own despite the island's objections, would try to paralyse command centres, ports, logistics and defence industry sites early in an attack.

China's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.