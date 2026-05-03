Taiwan leader makes delayed visit to Eswatini after China objections

MBABANE, Eswatini: Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Saturday (May 2) announced his arrival in Eswatini, Taipei's only diplomatic ally in Africa, after an earlier trip was cancelled when several countries revoked overflight permits.

Those various African nations withdrew overflight permission following "intense pressure" from Beijing, one of Lai's closest advisers said at the time, forcing cancellation of the initially scheduled April 22-26 trip.

Lai on Saturday said only that his initial visit had been "suspended due to unexpected external forces".

But "after days of secret arrangements by the diplomatic and national security teams, we arrived successfully today (Saturday)," he said in a Facebook post.

"I hope this trip will contribute to even deeper friendship between Taiwan and Eswatini, thanks to closer economic, agricultural, cultural and educational links, as well as promote Taiwan's international cooperation," he added.

"The 23 million Taiwanese people have the right to embrace the world and engage with the world," Lai said in a speech before the Eswatini royal family and assembled dignitaries.