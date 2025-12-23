Taiwan metro attack suspect's parents apologise after deadly stabbing

TAIPEI: The parents of a man accused of killing three people in a stabbing rampage in a Taiwan metro last week knelt and apologised on Tuesday (Dec 23), promising full cooperation with investigators.

The 27-year-old, identified by his parents as Chang Wen, set off smoke bombs in Taipei's main metro station during rush hour on Friday evening before launching into a stabbing spree that also wounded 11 people.

He was found dead later on Friday, with Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an saying he had apparently jumped off a nearby building.

His parents, wearing hats and face masks and whose names were not given, knelt outside a funeral parlour where an autopsy had been performed on his body and apologised for their son's actions.

"The heinous crimes committed by Chang Wen have caused serious harm to society and inflicted irreparable damage and suffering on the victims and their families," his father told reporters.

"We would like to apologise to everyone. We are sorry," he said, bowing and kneeling with his wife in footage broadcast live on Taiwan television.

"We will fully cooperate with the judicial investigation."