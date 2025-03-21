Taiwan announces pay rises for the military

TAIPEI: Taiwan will give pay rises to some service members in a bid to tackle manpower shortages, officials said on Friday (Mar 21), as the island faces intensifying military pressure from China.

Beijing claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the self-ruled island under control.

It regularly deploys fighter jets and warships around the island and has held several major military exercises since President Lai Ching-te took office in Taipei last year.

Lai announced the pay rises while visiting a military camp in the capital on Friday and vowed to "continue to take care of the hard-working officers and soldiers from all aspects".

From Apr 1, volunteer enlistees will get an additional monthly allowance of up to NT$5,000 (US$151) on top of the current NT$10,000, while the allowance for members of combat forces will more than double to up to NT$12,000 a month.

"Let us protect the country together and ensure our daily life of freedom and democracy," Lai told military officials and Marines at the camp.

Raising salaries and benefits was not only a short-term measure to solve "manpower decline" but also a long-term "talent investment to bring stable talent and improve efficiency", the defence ministry said in a statement.

The aim was to "stabilise defence capabilities ... and encourage volunteer service members to stay for a long time, while attracting young people to join the military", it said.