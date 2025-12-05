Taiwan 'very moved' by Japanese prime minister's support, premier says

TAIPEI: Taiwan has been "very moved" by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments last month on peace and stability even in the face of strong pressure, Premier Cho Jung-tai said on Friday (Dec 5).

China and Japan are in their worst diplomatic crisis in years, after Takaichi said last month in parliament that a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically governed Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

China views Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Meeting Shuzo Sumi, the chair of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association which handles unofficial ties between Taipei and Tokyo, Cho said the government was grateful to Takaichi.

"Recently, Prime Minister Takaichi's remarks about stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait moved us all very, very much. They represent justice and peace," Cho said in Taipei.

"We are also extremely grateful to Prime Minister Takaichi and to the Japanese government and people for continuing to uphold this justice and peace under such strong pressure."

Japan, like most countries, does not officially recognise Taiwan's government and only has formal diplomatic ties with Beijing. But Taiwan and Japan, which ruled the island from 1895-1945, have very close unofficial ties.

Beijing has responded to Takaichi's comments with anger, accusing her of taking Japan back down the path of militarism, while Chinese airlines have mass-cancelled flights to the country and Japanese artists have been stopped from performing in China.