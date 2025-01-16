Taiwan says navy ready to protect undersea cables

TAIPEI: Taiwan's navy will be on standby to help protect the island's undersea telecoms cables and deal with suspicious vessels, the defence minister said on Thursday (Jan 16), after a Chinese-owned ship was suspected of damaging a cable.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

Taipei fears Beijing could sever communication links to the island as part of an attempt to seize or blockade it.

A Cameroon-flagged vessel was briefly detained by Taiwan's coast guard earlier this month on suspicion of dragging its anchor over an international cable northeast of the island.

But coast guard personnel were unable to board the ship due to rough seas, and the vessel was released because too much time had passed for it to be held longer.

The vessel was owned by a Hong Kong-registered company, with a Chinese address given for its only listed director, the coast guard previously confirmed.

"If there are any suspicious vessel movements in the area where undersea cables are distributed, we will coordinate with the coast guard to monitor them," Defence Minister Wellington Koo told reporters on Thursday.

"Once such a situation is discovered, the coast guard will go out first. If the coast guard needs the navy's support, I think we will also go out and coordinate immediately."