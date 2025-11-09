Taiwan is not alone, vice president says after breakthrough Europe trip

TAIPEI: Taiwan is not alone and has more and more friends around the world and will continue to show the world its resolve, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim said on Sunday (Nov 9) after returning from a landmark diplomatic-breakthrough trip to Europe.

While Taiwan foreign ministers on occasion visit Europe and other parts of the world that have no formal ties to Taipei, it is rare for an official as senior as the vice president to do so, given the risk of backlash from Beijing against the host nation.

Hsiao spoke at the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China's annual summit, held in the European Parliament in Brussels.

Hsiao, speaking at the airport upon returning home, said Taiwan's international situation has been extremely difficult but Taiwan has never backed down, because it should have the chance to participate in the international community.

"Taiwan is not alone. We have more and more like‑minded friends around the world who are willing to walk with us," she said.

"And we will continue, with confidence, pragmatism, and firm steps, to show the world Taiwan's resolve, goodwill, and the power of our democracy."

China refuses to speak to President Lai Ching-te and his administration, saying he is a "separatist".