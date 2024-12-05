Taiwan official says China trying to set a 'red line' for incoming Trump government

TAIPEI: China is trying to set a "red line" for the incoming Trump administration and US allies by stepping up military activities in the region, a senior Taiwan security official said, including likely war games this weekend around the island.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory over Taipei's rejection, has held two rounds of war games around the island so far this year, and its forces operate nearby on a daily basis.

The official confirmed concerns expressed by other security officials in the region who have previously told Reuters that China could launch new drills to coincide with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's trip to the Pacific this week which included visits to Hawaii and the US territory of Guam.

"They want to clearly establish that the First Island Chain is China's red line and its sphere of control before the new US government takes office on Jan 20," the official told a briefing in Taipei, offering the government's assessment of China's activities.

The First Island Chain is an area that runs from Japan through Taiwan, the Philippines and on to Borneo, enclosing China's coastal seas.

Neither China's Taiwan Affairs Office nor its defence ministry responded to a request for comment.

The Taiwan official, briefing on condition of anonymity to be able to speak more freely, said China could launch new war games shortly before or after Lai's return to Taipei from the Pacific on Friday.