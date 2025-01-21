Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament cuts 2025 budget

TAIPEI: Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament on Tuesday (Jan 21) approved cuts to this year's budget that President Lai Ching-te's party says will hamper its ability to govern and harm the island's security.

Lai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its majority in parliament in the 2024 elections that swept him to power and has struggled to advance its agenda.

The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) holds the most seats and, with the help of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), has pushed through Bills that have angered the DPP and led to chaotic scenes inside parliament.

The opposition bloc on Tuesday voted in favour of cutting government spending, stripping around NT$207.5 billion (US$6.3 billion) from the government's proposed NT$3.1 trillion budget, TPP acting chairman Huang Kuo-chang said on Facebook.

"This is returning money to the people," KMT caucus whip Fu Kun-chi told reporters after the vote.

DPP caucus chief executive Rosalia Wu said the "historically high" budget cut would leave "no sector unscathed".

The government's plan to increase defence spending to a record NT$647 billion in 2025 appears to have been scuttled, but the final figure was not immediately available.

The opposition had proposed among other things to freeze 50 per cent of spending on a submarine programme and drone industry park, cut foreign travel and training by 15 per cent and reduce operational costs.