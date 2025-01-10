Taiwan's opposition lawmakers back 'unconstitutional' Bill

TAIPEI: Taiwan's opposition lawmakers rejected on Friday calls to reconsider a Bill that President Lai Ching-te's party and legal experts warn is "unconstitutional" and a threat to the self-ruled island's democracy.

The Kuomintang and Taiwan People's Party, which control parliament, voted in December to amend the Constitutional Court Procedure Act, raising the threshold for hearing and deciding cases.

Critics of the Bill warn it could paralyse the Constitutional Court and restrict people's access to justice, while proponents argue the current minimum requirements for deciding cases are too low.

It was one of three legal amendments approved by the opposition bloc last month that sparked brawls among legislators and drew thousands of protesters to the streets.

There was no violence on Friday as lawmakers voted 62 to 51 to reject a request from Lai's cabinet to reconsider the changes.

The amended Bill requires a minimum of 10 justices in the Constitutional Court to hear a case and at least nine of them to agree.

Currently, there are only eight justices – all appointed by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) – after seven ended their terms in October.

Lai's seven nominees to replace those justices were rejected by the parliament.