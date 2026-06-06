Taipei Zoo welcomes a pair of red pandas from China, first in over a decade

TAIPEI: A zoo in Taiwan's capital received a pair of endangered red pandas from China on Saturday (Jun 6), in the first exchange of animals in more than a decade as tensions between the two sides run high.

The pandas, a three-year-old male and a two-year-old female, will be in quarantine for a month and then acclimated to their new home in the Taipei City Zoo before they are unveiled to the public.

The two pandas have yet to be named. While the male panda immediately began to explore his new home and ate, the female remained cautious and preferred to observe, the Taipei Zoo said.