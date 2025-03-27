Taiwan plans response to Trump tariffs with energy imports, tariff cuts

TAIPEI: Taiwan is considering a variety of responses to potential new tariffs from the United States including increasing energy imports and reducing the island's own tariffs to balance bilateral trade, government officials said on Thursday (Mar 27).

Trump administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have said that much of the reciprocal US tariff focus will be on 15 countries that have the highest trade surpluses with the United States.

Bessent has referred to the countries as the "Dirty 15" but has not named them.

According to US Census Bureau data, Taiwan is one of the 15, along with countries such as China and South Korea plus the European Union.

The tariffs are due to be announced on Apr 2.

Taking lawmakers questions in parliament, Taiwan's deputy economy minister Cynthia Kiang said a specially created trade task force had "preliminary plans" to increase energy product imports from the United States, to boost energy cooperation with the US and enhance natural gas supply stability.

Taiwanese state energy firm CPC Corp earlier this month signed an agreement with Alaska Gasline Development Corp to buy liquefied natural gas and invest in the project, a move Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te said would ensure the island's energy security.