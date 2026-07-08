Taiwan's premium chocolate makers earn global recognition but climate change threatens growth

CRAFTING PREMIUM CHOCOLATE

Taiwan's chocolate industry remains small, but it is growing quickly.

Cacao production has risen more than sevenfold over the past decade to around 630 tonnes a year.

Pingtung is now home to over 100 cacao farmers and a growing number of chocolate makers.

But production remains largely small-scale, with much of the chocolate-making process done by hand, keeping costs high.

“The biggest challenge is convincing consumers in Taiwan and around the world that our chocolate is worth the price,” said Hsu.

“Our production costs are among the highest in the world, and our cacao beans are among the most expensive.”

To compete, Taiwanese producers have positioned themselves in the premium artisanal market.

Fu Wan Chocolate, which has won more than 300 international awards, exports to Japan, Europe and the United States.

Other boutique brands such as Yu Chocolatier and Q Sweet are also carving out a niche. Many use local fruits, tea and specialised fermentation techniques to create flavours unique to Taiwan.

Consumers say those distinctive tastes have helped Taiwanese chocolate carve out its own niche.

"I think Taiwanese chocolate stands out because the flavour isn't too rich or overwhelming," said resident David Wang.

Another resident, Peter Chu, said: “It has a slight bitterness to it, but it doesn't overpower the chocolate's sweetness. The sweetness still comes through more, and I find it enjoyable. The outer layer also has a nice crunch when you bite into it.”