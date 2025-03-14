Taiwan president warns of China's 'infiltration' effort, vows counter measures

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday (Mar 13) China has deepened its influence campaigns and infiltration against the democratic island, pledging measures to tackle Beijing's efforts to "absorb" Taiwan.

Taiwan has accused China of stepping up military drills, trade sanctions and influence campaigns against the island in recent years to force the island to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

Speaking to reporters after meeting senior security officials, Lai said Beijing had used Taiwan's democracy to "absorb" various members of society, including organised crime groups, media personalities, and current and former military and police officers.

"They (China) are carrying out activities such as division, destruction, and subversion from within us," Lai told a press briefing broadcast live from the presidential office.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office condemned Lai's remarks, warning that Beijing will take decisive measures if "Taiwan independence separatist forces" dare to cross the "red line".

"A stern warning to the Lai Ching-te administration: Those who play with fire will surely be burned, and those who forget their roots have never met a good end," the office's spokesperson Chen Binhua said in a statement.

When asked about Lai's comments at a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that no matter what Lai's administration said, "it will not change the fact that Taiwan is part of China nor can it change the inevitable event of the reunification with the motherland".