Taiwan president urges parliament to pass stalled US$40 billion special defence budget

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Wednesday (Feb 11) urged the opposition-controlled parliament to pass his US$40 billion special defence budget, which has been stalled by lawmakers, saying that given the rising threat level, strengthening the military cannot wait.

Lai last year proposed the defence boost to counter China, which views the island as its own territory. But parliament has instead advanced its own, less expensive proposals, which only fund some United States weapons.

The main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT), whose vice chairman visited Beijing last week, said it supports defence spending but will not sign "blank cheques" and has a right to fully scrutinise the legislation, blaming Lai for the impasse.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential office, Lai said he had never asked lawmakers to pass the spending unconditionally, reiterating that the government was happy to provide a detailed explanation of its plans.

"I want to emphasise: political parties may compete, and policies may be fully communicated so that the public can choose. But national defence, so closely tied to national security, sovereignty, and our very survival, should be an area where we unite and present a common front to the outside," he said.

"Now, as external threats continue to rise and force-building becomes ever more urgent, we are once again seeing efforts to obstruct the strengthening of national defence."