Taiwan President Lai vows to 'resist annexation' of island

TAIPEI: Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te vowed on Thursday (Oct 10) to "resist annexation", as China exerts growing military and political pressure on the self-ruled island it claims as part of its territory.

China has not ruled out using force to bring the democratic island under its control, which Lai and his government oppose.

"I will also uphold the commitment to resist annexation or encroachment upon our sovereignty," Lai said, speaking under grey skies in front of the Presidential Office during Taiwan's National Day celebrations.

Taiwan's determination to defend its sovereignty, maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait and seek equal and dignified talks with China all remain unchanged, Lai added.

Beijing has ramped up pressure on Taiwan to accept its sovereignty claims and relations have remained tense under Lai, who took office in May.

A senior US administration official said Wednesday that China may use the National Day celebrations "as a pretext" for military exercises.

Lai has been more outspoken than his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen in defending Taiwan's sovereignty, angering Beijing, which calls him a "separatist".

Beijing accused Lai on Tuesday of "malicious intent to escalate hostility and confrontation" after he said China was not the "motherland" of Taiwan.