Taiwan president speaks with US House Speaker Johnson, China warns of 'red lines'

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday (Dec 5) he spoke with House Speaker Mike Johnson and other US congressional leaders during his visit to the Pacific, as China called the Taiwan issue a "red line" not to be crossed in Sino-US ties.



China considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory without any right to the trappings of a state and has condemned Washington for allowing Lai to stop over in both Hawaii and Guam during a visit to the Pacific.



Lai said he had spoken with Republican Johnson and other congressional leaders including Democrats Nancy Pelosi, a former House speaker and stalwart Taiwan supporter, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.



Johnson's office confirmed the Wednesday call but gave no details. Lai also said he spoke with Republican Senator Roger Wicker.



"#Taiwan is grateful for the bipartisan #US Congressional support as we advance peace & prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Lai wrote in a post on X.



Asked about the call with Johnson, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said the government had already clarified its position on Lai's visits to the United States.