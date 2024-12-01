Taiwan's President Lai in Hawaii after declaring Taiwan a force for global peace

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te began a two-day US stopover in Hawaii on Saturday (Nov 30) as part of a Pacific tour after declaring his democratically governed island a key force for promoting global peace and stability.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory and opposes any foreign interactions or visits by the island's leaders, has been stepping up military pressure against Taiwan, including two rounds of war games this year.

China views Lai as a dangerous separatist and on Friday urged Washington to exercise "utmost caution" in its relations with Taiwan.

Security sources have told Reuters that Beijing may hold more military exercises to coincide with Lai's Pacific tour, which will also include a stopover in Guam, a US territory. It is Lai's first foreign trip since taking office in May.

He is stopping in Hawaii for the first two nights before going to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, three of the 12 countries that retain formal diplomatic ties with Taipei and a part of the world where China has been exerting stronger influence.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, Lai said: "Thank you to the US government for upholding the principles of safety, dignity, comfort and convenience for helping the smooth process of this trip."

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a statement after he, the mayor of Honolulu and the city's police chief greeted Lai on the tarmac of Honolulu airport, that the meeting was a "momentous occasion," highlighting Hawaii's shared values of resilience and collaboration with Taiwan.

Green later hosted Lai for an emergency management briefing to discuss handling natural disasters, he added.

Ingrid Larson, Washington office managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan, the body that serves as the unofficial US embassy in Taiwan, was also at the airport to welcome Lai.

Laura Rosenberger, chair of the institute, posted on X that "Ingrid Larson and the great community of Hawaii are excited to greet you!"

Taiwan's official Central News Agency said the welcome exceeded those of past visits.

"President Lai's transit was the first time that he was received at the airport, and a red carpet was rolled and flowers were presented, which was the highest level of courtesy ever, different from the past mode of entry into the terminal; and the level of the reception also exceeded previous norms," the Central News Agency said.

Asked about this, a spokesperson for the US State Department said: "The transit is private and unofficial and squarely within precedent."

Later on Saturday, Lai will visit the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, which marks the resting place of some of those killed during the 1941 Japanese attack that brought the US into World War II, the Central News Agency said.