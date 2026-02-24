Taiwan rattled by 5.6 magnitude quake, no reports of damage

TAIPEI: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Taiwan's northeastern county of Yilan on Tuesday (Feb 24), the island's weather administration said, with no reports of damage.

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 66.8km, the weather administration said.

The fire department said the quake's epicentre was 16.9km from the county government seat and in coastal waters.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.