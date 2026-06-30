Taiwan raids tech firms in China AI chip smuggling probe

TAIPEI: Taiwanese investigators have raided the Taiwan offices of United States company Super Micro Computer and two other tech firms, a prosecutor said on Tuesday (Jun 30), as part of an expanded probe into the alleged smuggling of Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China.

Prosecutors said in May they were investigating the shipment of "high-end" AI servers containing advanced Nvidia chips to China, Macau and Hong Kong, in violation of US export controls.

Nine people are now under investigation, up from three previously, Huang Sheng, head prosecutor in the Keelung Prosecutors Office, told AFP.

They are accused of forging documents so they could ship roughly 50 servers made by Super Micro Computer to China.

Some of the servers were cleared by Taiwan customs and sent to China via Japan, an official previously told AFP on the condition of anonymity.