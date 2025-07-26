Taiwan votes in high-stakes recall election

TAIPEI: Taiwanese voters turned out at schools, temples and community centres on Saturday (Jul 26) to cast their ballots in a high-stakes recall election that could give President Lai Ching-te's party control of the parliament.

Civic groups backed by Lai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are seeking to unseat 31 lawmakers belonging to the main opposition Kuomintang party, who they accuse of being pro-China and a threat to the democratic island's security.

The KMT, which wants closer ties with Beijing, controls parliament with the help of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) and has slammed the unprecedented recall effort as a DPP power grab.

Polling stations opened around Taiwan at 8am with 24 KMT lawmakers facing potential recall. Elections for another seven KMT lawmakers will be held on Aug 23.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In the capital Taipei, people queued in school hallways and temples. AFP saw an elderly man arrive at a primary school in an ambulance, which had brought him from hospital so he could vote in favour of the recall.

A 71-year-old woman surnamed Tseng told AFP she was voting against the recall, arguing the process was "costly" and the government should instead "focus on improving the economy and social welfare".