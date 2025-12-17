Taiwan says Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI: China's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday (Dec 16), Taiwan's defence ministry said, its first transit of the sensitive waterway since formally entering service last month.

Taiwan, which Beijing views as its territory, reports almost daily Chinese military activity around the island in what Taipei views as an ongoing pressure campaign against the democratically elected government.

In a statement on Wednesday, Taiwan's defence ministry said the Fujian had transited the strait the previous day and that Taiwan's forces had monitored it.

The ministry showed a grainy, black-and-white picture of the carrier with no aircraft on its deck. It did not say where the picture was taken and offered no other details.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speaking to lawmakers, Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo said the ship was probably on its way to Shanghai's Changxing island, which is home to China's main naval shipbuilding yard, and that the ministry had not noticed it carrying out any military activities.

China says it alone has sovereignty over the strait, a major maritime artery for cargo traffic. Taiwan and the United States say it is an international waterway.

In a separate statement later on Wednesday, Taiwan's defence ministry said China had been carrying out a "joint combat readiness patrol" near the island, involving 23 warplanes as well as warships, since the morning.

The aircraft included J-10 fighters and nuclear weapon-capable H-6K bombers, it added.