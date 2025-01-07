Taiwan says Chinese-owned ship suspected of damaging sea cable goes dark

TAIPEI: A Chinese-owned cargo ship suspected of damaging a subsea telecoms cable off Taiwan has stopped transmitting its location on the high seas, Taiwan's coast guard said on Tuesday (Jan 7).

The Cameroon-flagged vessel was supposed to sail to South Korea after it was briefly detained by Taiwan's coast guard on Friday on suspicion of dragging its anchor over an international subsea cable northeast of the island.

Taiwan has asked South Korean authorities for assistance in the investigation into the ship after rough seas prevented them boarding the vessel near northern Taiwan, the coast guard said.

A senior coast guard official told AFP that Shunxing39's automatic identification system signal, which is used to broadcast a vessel's location, was now turned off.

"It is illegal, but it has left our jurisdiction," the official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

The captain of the Shunxing39 told the coast guard that the ship had been "dragging anchor", but Taiwanese authorities had no "clear evidence" to prove the vessel had damaged the cable, the official said.

"Without boarding, we cannot confirm it, we only have photos and videos," the official said.

Seven Chinese nationals were crewing the vessel, which the coast guard official confirmed was owned by Jie Yang Trading Limited, a company registered in Hong Kong.

The company's only listed director is Guo Wenjie, with an address in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, the Hong Kong Companies Registry shows.

Jie Yang listed a Hong Kong secretary company, which provides corporate services, as its contact address and phone number.

That company told AFP on Tuesday it had no client matching the name of Jie Yang Trading Limited.