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Taiwan says delayed US F-16s to start arriving this year
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East Asia

Taiwan says delayed US F-16s to start arriving this year

The United States in 2019 approved an $8 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan but the project has been hit by issues including software problems.

Taiwan says delayed US F-16s to start arriving this year

A F-16V lands at the air base in Hualien, Taiwan, Aug 17, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Ann Wang)

22 Mar 2026 10:09AM
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TAIPEI: Deliveries of delayed F-16V fighter jets for Taiwan will begin this year with production at "full capacity", the island's defence ministry said after senior defence officials visited the United States. 

Taiwan, which faces a rising military threat from China, has complained of repeated delays to weapons ordered from the US, the most important international backer and arms supplier for the island, which Beijing claims as its territory.

The United States in 2019 approved an $8 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, a deal that would take the island's F-16 fleet to more than 200 jets, but the project has been hit by issues including software problems.

Deputy Minister Hsu Szu-chien, accompanied by Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff Tien Chung-yi, visited Lockheed Martin's F-16V assembly line in South Carolina on Monday (Mar 16) to view the first aircraft, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.

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Deliveries will begin this year, the ministry said, without elaborating.

Lockheed Martin has assigned several hundred personnel to assemble the remaining aircraft, and "there are no bottlenecks in either parts supply or manpower; production is proceeding at full capacity on a two-shift schedule", it said.

Lockheed Martin said in a statement that it was committed to "delivering advanced deterrence capabilities to support Taiwan's security goals". 

"We continue to work closely with the US government to accelerate delivery where possible," it said.

Because the F-16V is a new model specially designed for Taiwan, continued test flights are still needed to fine-tune its systems, and tests must be carefully carried out, the ministry said.

Taiwan has converted 141 older F-16A/B jets into the F-16V type and has ordered 66 new F-16Vs, which have advanced avionics, weapons and radar systems to better face down the Chinese air force, including its stealthy J-20 fighters.

 

 

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Source: Reuters/kl
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