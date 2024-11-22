‘Golden decade’: Taiwan set to extend AI chips dominance, say analysts

TAIPEI: When Jensen Huang visited Taiwan a few months ago in June, he set off a frenzy.

Everywhere the CEO of American chip giant Nvidia went, he was mobbed like a rock star.

Local media even coined a term for the excitement that surrounded him – “Jensanity”.

The 61-year-old was in Taipei for Computex, one of Asia’s leading information technology shows.

He met with local tech bosses, including Morris Chang – the legendary founder of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) – as well as Taiwan's richest man and tech magnate Barry Lam.

As part of his two-week trip, Huang also made a stop at the National Taiwan University for a keynote speech that painted a future revolutionised by artificial intelligence.

“Everything is going to be robotic,” he told an audience of thousands – including the biggest names in Taiwan’s tech scene – who had gathered to hear him speak.

“Factories will orchestrate robots, and those robots will be building products that are robotic.”

He noted that IT is no longer just an instrument for information storage or data processing. Instead, it is set to generate intelligence for every sector.