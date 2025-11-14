Taiwan’s ageing workforce and low birth rate push seniors back into employment

TAIPEI: At 68, Taiwanese waiter Jeremy Huang is still serving up dishes alongside colleagues less than half his age.

The former restaurant owner is among a growing number of retirees returning to work as Taiwan’s labour shortage worsens.

“I hope to still be a valuable member of society after retirement. What does that mean? It means to learn for as long as you live,” Huang told CNA while taking a break during his shift at Wowprime, one of the island’s largest restaurant chains.

“Physically, I don't think it's a big problem because I continue to ride a mountain bike every day for exercise. On the other hand, I think that coming to work is a good opportunity to keep myself fit,” he added.

MASSIVE RETIREMENT WAVES INCOMING

Taiwan is bracing for two massive retirement waves in the coming years, which are expected to shrink its working-age population by nearly 6.7 million people.

The first wave – which is ongoing – began in 2023 when baby boomers started leaving the workforce. The next wave of Generation X workers will follow in about 16 years.

Taiwan has a mandatory retirement age of 65. However, amendments to its Labour Standards Act were passed last year to allow employers to postpone an employee’s retirement past 65 if both parties agree.