Taiwan starts sea tests of first domestically built submarine

TAIPEI: Taiwan has started sea trials of its first domestically built submarine, as it upgrades its military capabilities to defend against a potential Chinese attack.

The vessel is part of a submarine programme launched in 2016 that aims to deliver a fleet of eight vessels.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex the self-ruled island, which insists it is a sovereign nation and not subordinate to Beijing.

Shipbuilder CSBC Corp said on Tuesday (Jun 17) that sea trials of the submarine began in the southern port of Kaohsiung on Saturday, nearly two years after the vessel was unveiled.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The submarine successfully wrapped up the trial – the first of three stages – on Tuesday with a "floating navigation test", the company said in a statement.

"CSBC Corporation will continue, based on the test results, to adjust and improve each system, and proceed to the next phase of submerged navigation tests," the company said.

The submarine measures 80m in length, has a displacement weight of about 2,500 tonnes to 3,000 tonnes, and boasts combat systems and torpedoes sourced from the US defence company Lockheed Martin.

The aim is to finish sea trials by Sep 30 and deliver the submarine by the end of November, the Navy said last month.

But the submarine programme has faced obstacles.