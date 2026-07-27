Hundreds of thousands rally in Taipei over tainted cooking oil scandal: Organisers

TAIPEI: More than 200,000 people gathered in Taipei to attend an opposition-led rally on Saturday (Jul 25), demanding answers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government over its handling of a food scandal that erupted earlier this month.

Excessive levels of benzo[a]pyrene were found in batches of raw soybean cooking oil, prompting more than 500 products to be pulled from shelves and affecting over 1,300 businesses.

Civil groups, medical professionals, and local government leaders were among those in attendance, the Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party, which organised the protest, said in a Facebook post.

“Food safety is a basic human right. It should not be something people have to risk their lives to obtain,” the party said in its post, adding that people simply wanted food that was “safe to eat and did not cause cancer”.

Benzo[a]pyrene is classified as carcinogenic to humans by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. It is a type of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon, formed during the incomplete burning of organic materials such as coal, oil, tobacco and wood.

KMT also criticised the DPP government for “cover-ups, opaque decision-making, delays, shifting blame and passing the buck”.