Tourist dies after boardwalk collapses near popular bridge in Taiwan

SINGAPORE: An elderly tourist was killed and four others were injured after a wooden walkway leading to a popular suspension bridge collapsed on Wednesday (Nov 13) in Taiwan.

According to Taiwanese media, the 3m-high boardwalk gave way as the five victims gathered to take a group photo at about 4pm local time near the Fumei Suspension Bridge, a popular tourist attraction in Chiayi's Alishan Township.

The victims, part of a 44-person tour group from Miaoli County, were taken to the hospital. A 76-year-old woman who suffered a head injury later died.

The other four remain in stable condition, said the Chiayi County Fire Department.

The Fumei Suspension Bridge was built with donations by Taiwan's Red Cross Society and was handed over to the Alishan Township Office in 2011 for management.

Taiwanese authorities are investigating the incident.