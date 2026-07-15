Taiwan’s opposition TPP launches historic first trip to mainland China

The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) has sent its first formal delegation to mainland China since the party’s founding, seeking to maintain cross-Strait peace through dialogue amid heightened tensions with Beijing.

The nine-member delegation from the island’s smaller opposition party left for Shanghai on Tuesday (Jul 14) for a four-day visit focused on youth exchanges, urban governance, artificial intelligence (AI), technological innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The trip aims to build goodwill and mutual trust through pragmatic engagement, reduce misunderstandings across the Taiwan Strait and explore a more stable and sustainable model for exchanges,” the TPP said.

The delegation is led by Lee Wei-hwa, chairman of the TPP Central Review Committee, and also includes three party cadres and five youth wing members. Lee described the visit as a milestone for the party founded by former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je in 2019.

“This is the first time since the Taiwan People’s Party was founded that it has formally organised a delegation to mainland China for a visit and exchanges,” Lee said before the group’s departure.

“At a time when the cross-Strait political situation is severe and the global situation is tense, the darker the moment, the more we cannot afford to lose communication. The greater the differences, the more we need dialogue.”

Lee said the delegation’s guiding principle was to “build goodwill through exchanges and replace confrontation with dialogue”, while maintaining the party’s long-standing position of supporting “Taiwan’s autonomy and cross-Strait peace”.