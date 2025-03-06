Taiwan says TSMC investment 'historic moment' for US ties

TAIPEI: Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC's plan to invest US$100 billion in the United States was a "historic moment" for Taiwan-US ties, the island's President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday (Mar 6).

TSMC, the world's largest chipmaker, announced the plan this week after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on overseas-made chips.

It will take the total amount TSMC has pledged to invest in the US to US$165 billion, which the company said was the "largest single foreign direct investment in US history".

This was a "historic moment for Taiwan-US relations", Lai said in a joint news conference with TSMC chairman and chief executive C.C. Wei at the Presidential Office.

It comes after Trump's accusations that Taiwan stole the US chip industry and his threats to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent, as well as Taipei's promises to invest more in the US.

TSMC has long faced demands to move more of its production away from Taiwan, with fears that supplies of the critical technology could be disrupted in any conflict with Beijing.

Trump recently ratcheted up the pressure on TSMC and other chip manufacturers by publicly mulling the introduction of 25 per cent, or higher, tariffs on all chips made outside the US.

Speaking on Thursday, Lai said the government was not pressured by Washington "during TSMC's US investment process".

Wei said TSMC's expansion was driven by growing demand from US clients and it would not affect the company's investments in Taiwan.

TSMC planned to build 11 new production lines in Taiwan this year to meet demand, Wei said, adding "our production capacity is not enough".

"Each time TSMC makes a strategic move, TSMC becomes stronger and more competitive", Lai said.

"At the same time, it also provides Taiwanese enterprises with opportunities for international cooperation and contributes to Taiwan's greater strength."