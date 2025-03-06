Taiwan says TSMC investment 'historic moment' for US ties

TAIPEI: Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC's plan to invest US$100 billion in the United States was a "historic moment" for Taiwan-US ties, the island's President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday (Mar 6).

TSMC, which counts Apple and Nvidia among its clients, announced the plan this week after United States President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on overseas-made chips.

It will take the total amount the world's biggest chipmaker has pledged to invest in the United States to US$165 billion, which TSMC said was the "largest single foreign direct investment in US history".

Lai hailed the "historic moment for Taiwan-US relations" at a joint news conference with TSMC chairman and chief executive C.C. Wei at the Presidential Office.

It followed Trump's accusations that Taiwan stole the US chip industry and his threats to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent, as well as Taipei's promises to invest more in the US.

TSMC has long faced demands to move more of its production away from Taiwan, with fears that supplies of the critical technology could be disrupted in any conflict with Beijing.

China has upped military pressure on Taiwan in recent years to press its claim of sovereignty over the self-ruled island, where TSMC has its headquarters and the bulk of its fabrication plants.

Trump recently ratcheted up the pressure on TSMC and other chip manufacturers by publicly mulling the introduction of 25 per cent, or higher, tariffs on all chips made outside the US.