Taiwan shuts down as Typhoon Krathon approaches

KAOHSIUNG: Taiwan shut down schools and closed its financial markets on Wednesday (Oct 2) as Typhoon Krathon pounded its south and east with torrential rains and winds ahead of its expected landfall.

Krathon, packing sustained wind speeds of 173kmh and gusts of up to 209kmh - was 160km southwest of southern Kaohsiung as of 7am, the Central Weather Administration said.

The typhoon, downgraded overnight to medium from strong under Taiwan's measurement system, was now expected to make landfall early on Thursday near Kaohsiung or Tainan, the agency said, nearly a day later than previously expected.

"The landfall time has been delayed because it stayed at its current location for a long time and its speed was slower than expected," forecaster Zeng Zhao-zheng told AFP, adding the typhoon's intensity had been downgraded at 2am and was expected to continue weakening.

Offices and schools across the island were closed and the interior ministry said nearly 10,000 people had been evacuated from vulnerable areas as a precaution.