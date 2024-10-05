Two more found dead in Taiwan after Typhoon Krathon

TAIPEI: Two people who went missing amid the destructive wind and torrential rains of Typhoon Krathon were found dead Saturday (Oct 5) in Taiwan, doubling the death toll for the storm that lashed the island this week.

Across the island, around 20,000 homes were still without power Saturday, mostly in the worst-hit southern seaport city of Kaohsiung, where the typhoon made landfall.

Krathon dissipated into a tropical depression on Friday after slamming into the island the day before, bringing mudslides, flooding and record-strong gusts.

More than 700 people were injured.

On Saturday, two missing people were found dead in northern New Taipei city, bringing the typhoon's death toll to four, the National Fire Agency said without providing details.

Heavy rains triggered landslides in several districts of New Taipei and flooded streets, temporarily stranding dozens of students at their schools, officials said.

The defence ministry said around 250 soldiers were dispatched on Friday to the city and nearby Keelung, which also reported landslides, to help clear roads and drain floodwater.